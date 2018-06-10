Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Goes yard Saturday

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Yankees.

Cabrera capped off a big first inning for the Mets by taking Domingo German deep, recording his 11th home run of the season. While his batting average has taken a hit of late, Cabrera has kept up a surprising power profile as he is now slugging .502 in 235 at-bats this season. If he were able to maintain that, it would be the highest mark of his career by nearly 30 points and the first time in his career he that he recorded a .500 slugging percentage or better.

More News
Our Latest Stories