Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Goes yard twice Tuesday
Cabrera went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Braves.
His blasts in the third and fifth innings propelled the Mets to a 5-2 lead, which the bullpen once again failed to protect. After hitting 14 homers in 135 games last season, Cabrera already has 10 through 51 contests in 2018 to go along with an impressive .315/.353/.550 slash line.
