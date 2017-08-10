Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Held out again Thursday
Cabrera is not in Thursday's lineup against the Phillies.
Cabrera will remain on the bench for the second straight game after starting the previous seven contests. In his place, Neil Walker draws the start at third, batting second. Since the All-Star break, Cabrera is hitting .277/.324/.383 with one home run and 10 RBI.
