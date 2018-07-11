Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Held out Wednesday

Cabrera (elbow) is not in the lineup against Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Cabrera left Tuesday's game after aggravating a left elbow injury that he's been dealing with for the last couple weeks. In his place, Wilmer Flores will man second base while Dominic Smith gets a start at first. Consider Cabrera day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game.

