Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Hits 12th home run
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Cabrera hit back-to-back home runs with Brandon Nimmo in the ninth inning off Brad Boxberger to put the Mets in control of Sunday's game. It was his 12th home run of the season and the multi-hit effort was his first since May 29. Cabrera has cooled off of late, collecting just six hits in his last 36 at-bats with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored in that span.
