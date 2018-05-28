Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Hits eighth home run
Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Brewers.
Cabrera took left-hander Boone Logan deep in the seventh inning for his eighth home run of the season. It was his third home run and fifth extra-base hit off of a lefty in 53 at-bats this season. While he has cooled off a bit in May, Cabrera remains productive and has hit in the top third of the Mets' lineup for much of the season.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Leading off Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Tweaks knee, hopes to play Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Hits seventh home run•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Pops sixth homer Friday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Clubs three-run homer against Padres•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: In Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...