Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Hits eighth home run

Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Brewers.

Cabrera took left-hander Boone Logan deep in the seventh inning for his eighth home run of the season. It was his third home run and fifth extra-base hit off of a lefty in 53 at-bats this season. While he has cooled off a bit in May, Cabrera remains productive and has hit in the top third of the Mets' lineup for much of the season.