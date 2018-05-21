Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Hits seventh home run
Cabrera went 1-for-1 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Cabrera came up clutch with a pinch-hit home run in the seventh that gave the Mets a 3-1 lead. He's putting together a solid season through his first 41 games, slashing .321/.368/.547 to go with 26 RBI and 21 extra-base hits. Although some regression at the plate is likely on the way, Cabrera should continue to be a reliable fantasy play until he cools off.
