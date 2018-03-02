Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: In consideration for leadoff spot

Cabrera is a candidate to hit leadoff this season, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. "He keeps getting hits to start off the game, so that is good," new Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. "He is definitely going to be considered for [leadoff]."

The team doesn't have any obvious leadoff hitters in its projected Opening Day lineup, making Cabrera as likely an option as any from among a group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Todd Frazier and Jose Reyes. Cabrera's .331 career OBP isn't ideal, but he posted a .351 figure last season and his fantasy value would get a bump if the veteran infielder does claim a spot at the top of the batting order.