Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: In Friday's lineup

Cabrera (hand) will start at second base and bat third in the lineup against the Yankees on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera won't be forced to miss any additional time after suffering a right hand injury during Sunday's game versus Washington. Across 92 games in the first half, Cabrera hit .281/.334/.490 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI.

