Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: In Thursday's lineup

Cabrera (hamstring) will play second base and bat third against the Cardinals on Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Cabrera was held out of Wednesday's game due to a sore right hamstring but doesn't appear to be dealing with any lingering effects as he's back in the starting nine for the series finale in St. Louis. Through 21 games, Cabrera is hitting .349/.391/.590 with four home runs and 12 RBI.