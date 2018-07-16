Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Injures hand Sunday

Cabrera suffered an injury to his right hand during Sunday's tilt against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera injured his hand after trying to catch a pickoff throw with his bare hand. He underwent X-rays following the game, but they came back negative so he's expected to be good to go following the All-Star break.

