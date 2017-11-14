Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Leading candidate for third base job
Cabrera is the leading candidate to start at third base for the Mets in 2018, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Cabrera bounced around the Mets' infield last year, appearing in 30 or more games at second base, shortstop and third base. While he's expected to start somewhere around the infield in 2018 after the Mets picked up his option, it appears New York would prefer to use him at the hot corner while looking elsewhere for a fill-in at second base. The 32-year-old has hit a respectable .280 with a .798 OPS, 37 homers and 121 RBI over the past two seasons (276 games) with the Mets.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Club picks up 2018 option•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Powers Mets to win in extras•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting out Monday afternoon•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits out Sunday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...