Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Leading candidate for third base job

Cabrera is the leading candidate to start at third base for the Mets in 2018, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Cabrera bounced around the Mets' infield last year, appearing in 30 or more games at second base, shortstop and third base. While he's expected to start somewhere around the infield in 2018 after the Mets picked up his option, it appears New York would prefer to use him at the hot corner while looking elsewhere for a fill-in at second base. The 32-year-old has hit a respectable .280 with a .798 OPS, 37 homers and 121 RBI over the past two seasons (276 games) with the Mets.