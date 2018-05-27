Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Leading off Sunday
Cabrera (knee) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Sunday against the Brewers.
Cabrera won't miss any time after tweaking his knee in Saturday's blowout loss to the Brewers. The veteran infielder has tallied five hits through the first three games of the four-game series and is currently slashing .282/.307/.447 with two homers and 12 RBI during the month of May. He continues to be a pleasant fantasy surprise in the early going this season.
