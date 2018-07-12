Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Makes pinch-hit appearance

Cabrera (elbow) entered Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Phillies, walking in his lone plate appearance.

Cabrera aggravated a lingering left elbow injury Tuesday, resulting in the Mets holding him out of the lineup in the series finale. The fact that Cabrera was still available off the bench bodes well for his chances of avoiding the 10-day disabled list, but it's not immediately clear if he'll be able to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Nationals. Expect some clarity on that front a few hours prior to the 7:10 p.m. EDT first pitch.

