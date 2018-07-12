Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Makes pinch-hit appearance
Cabrera (elbow) entered Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Phillies, walking in his lone plate appearance.
Cabrera aggravated a lingering left elbow injury Tuesday, resulting in the Mets holding him out of the lineup in the series finale. The fact that Cabrera was still available off the bench bodes well for his chances of avoiding the 10-day disabled list, but it's not immediately clear if he'll be able to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Nationals. Expect some clarity on that front a few hours prior to the 7:10 p.m. EDT first pitch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...