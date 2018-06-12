Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not expected to need DL trip
Cabrera (hamstring) is not expected to head to the disabled list, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Cabrera left Sunday's game with hamstring tightness, but tests revealed no major injury. He's expected to miss a day or two but is unlikely to be sidelined for much longer than that. The veteran infielder has hit well for the Mets so far this season, posting a .283/.323/.498 line with 11 homers in 61 games.
