Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Thursday lineup

Cabrera is out of the lineup against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Cabrera will retreat to the bench following three straight starts, including an 0-for-4 day with two strikeouts during Wednesday's victory. Gavin Cecchini draws the start at second base in his absence.

