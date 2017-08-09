Play

Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Cabrera is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.

Cabrera will receive a standard day off after starting the past seven games, and finally snapping his three-game hitless skid with a double during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Neil Walker draws the start at third, batting sixth.

