Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Cabrera is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
Cabrera will receive a standard day off after starting the past seven games, and finally snapping his three-game hitless skid with a double during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Neil Walker draws the start at third, batting sixth.
