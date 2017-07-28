Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: On base three times Thursday
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Padres.
The Lucas Duda trade almost certainly signaled a mass exodus of Mets veterans before the deadline, and Cabrera is right at the top of that list. The 31-year-old has kept his market value high by slashing .302/.383/.434 in 14 games since the All-Star break, and his defensive versatility should make him an enticing option for a contender looking to bolster its infield depth.
