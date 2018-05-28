Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: On bench for Game 2 of doubleheader

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves.

Cabrera will head to the bench for the second game of Monday's twin bill after playing all nine innings and going 1-for-4 in Game 1. In his place, Luis Guillorme will start at second base and hit seventh.

