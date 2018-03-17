Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Pops first spring homer Friday
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
Hitting leadoff in this one, Cabrera went yard for the first time this spring, taking O's reliever Donnie Hart deep in the eighth inning. Mets manager Mickey Callaway hasn't tipped his hand yet with regard to who will hit at the top of the lineup, but the veteran infielder certainly didn't hurt his chances of winning the job with this performance.
