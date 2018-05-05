Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Pops sixth homer Friday
Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.
He's been the one consistent force in the Mets lineup through the first six weeks of the season, and Cabrera now boasts a .330/.383/.591 slash line with six homers, 20 RBI and 22 runs in 29 games. His current SLG is more than 100 points higher than his previous best, and his .360 BABIP is more than 50 points ahead of his career average, so some regression seems inevitable, but the 32-year-old should remain a fixture in fantasy lineups until he cools down.
