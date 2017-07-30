Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Positioned on bench Sunday

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Cabrera has picked up 10 hits over the previous six games, but went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts during Saturday's contest. He'll receive a day of rest with Matt Reynolds taking over at third base.

