Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Powers Mets to win in extras

Cabrera went 4-for-6 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Phillies in 11 innings.

His three-run homer in extras lifted the Mets to a win and gave Cabrera his second four-hit game of the season. Cabrera has experienced a dip in power this year, but he's improved his walk rate significantly and made more consistent contact. The Mets are likely to pick up Cabrera's $8.5 million option for 2018, according to MLB.com.