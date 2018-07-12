Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Returns to lineup Thursday

Cabrera (elbow) will start at second base and bat second against the Nationals on Thursday.

Cabrera was held out of Wednesday's lineup due to a left elbow injury, though he did come in as a pinch-hitter and walked during his lone plate appearance. Across 88 games this year, he's hit .280/.328/.485 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories