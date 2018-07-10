Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Rides pine for Game 2

Cabrera will take a seat for the second half of Monday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Game 1, but he'll get the rest of the night off. Wilmer Flores will take over at second base and is slated to bat third.

