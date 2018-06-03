Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits out Sunday

Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

Cabrera will take the day off after going hitless in six at-bats and striking out a season-high three times in Saturday's extra-innings loss to the Cubs. The veteran second baseman is now hitting just .143 over his last seven games, but his season average still sits at a comfortable .294 mark. He'll give way to Luis Guillorme at second base Sunday.

