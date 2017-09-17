Play

Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits out Sunday

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera is riding a five-game hitting streak (9-for-17 over that stretch), but he'll be given the day off against Julio Teheran and the Braves. Phillip Evans will take over at the hot corner and bat eighth in his stead.

