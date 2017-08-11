Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting again Friday
Cabrera is out of the lineup Friday against the Phillies.
It marks the third consecutive game in which the veteran infielder retreats to the bench in favor of Neil Walker at third base. Cabrera hasn't been hitting terribly this season, slashing .277/.324/.383 since the All-Star break, but appears to be in jeopardy of losing out on playing time as the season enters its homestretch.
