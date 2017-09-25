Play

Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting out Monday afternoon

Cabrera is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Phillip Evans will start at third base and hit fourth while Cabrera sits out. Over the last seven games Cabrera has gone 4-for-18 (.222) at the plate. However, despite his weak batting average he managed to drive in three runs in that time.

