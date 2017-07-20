Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Tallies three hits against Redbirds
Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Multi-hit games haven't exactly been raining down for the Mets' reluctant second baseman, as he'd managed such a feat only once in his prior 11 contests -- a span in which he hit a brutal .132. Obviously, the Mets have yet to honor the trade request that followed his position change from shortstop to the keystone, but with the deadline approaching, his days in the Big Apple could be numbered.
