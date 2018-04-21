Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Two doubles in Friday's win
Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a walk, two doubles and an RBI in Friday's extra-inning win over the Braves.
His second double of the night gave the Mets an insurance run in the top of the 12th, although Cabrera was then thrown out to end the inning trying to stretch it into a triple. The 32-year-old already has eight multi-hit performances and 12 extra-base hits (eight doubles and four homers) in 19 games, driving his .347/.386/.613 slash line, and routinely hitting somewhere near the top of the order has allowed him to collect 16 runs and 10 RBI. Given his career .271/.332/.423 line, this hot streak won't last, but until it does Cabrera should be a fantasy lineup fixture.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Keeps hot start rolling against Nationals•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Catches breather Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Has two-homer performance•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Pops first homer of season Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Hitting leadoff against Cardinals•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Batting fifth in Grapefruit League finale•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...