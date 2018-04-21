Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Two doubles in Friday's win

Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a walk, two doubles and an RBI in Friday's extra-inning win over the Braves.

His second double of the night gave the Mets an insurance run in the top of the 12th, although Cabrera was then thrown out to end the inning trying to stretch it into a triple. The 32-year-old already has eight multi-hit performances and 12 extra-base hits (eight doubles and four homers) in 19 games, driving his .347/.386/.613 slash line, and routinely hitting somewhere near the top of the order has allowed him to collect 16 runs and 10 RBI. Given his career .271/.332/.423 line, this hot streak won't last, but until it does Cabrera should be a fantasy lineup fixture.