Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Will rejoin lineup Tuesday
General manager Sandy Alderson said Cabrera (hamstring) is "ready to go" and will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera exited Sunday's game with hamstring tightness, but he won't be forced to miss any additional action due to the injury thanks to a well-placed off day Monday. The second baseman, who is hitting a healthy .283/.323/.498 with 11 homers and 36 RBI through 61 games this season, will face right-hander Mike Foltynewicz in Tuesday's series opener.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...