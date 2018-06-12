Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Will rejoin lineup Tuesday

General manager Sandy Alderson said Cabrera (hamstring) is "ready to go" and will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera exited Sunday's game with hamstring tightness, but he won't be forced to miss any additional action due to the injury thanks to a well-placed off day Monday. The second baseman, who is hitting a healthy .283/.323/.498 with 11 homers and 36 RBI through 61 games this season, will face right-hander Mike Foltynewicz in Tuesday's series opener.