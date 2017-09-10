Play

Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: X-rays negative on injured ankle

X-rays on Cabrera's injured right ankle came back negative Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera was hit by a pitch on his right ankle during Sunday's game but was fortunate to avoid a serious injury. He's simply dealing with a bruised ankle and will be a day-to-day case moving forward.

