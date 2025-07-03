The Mets recalled Warren from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

The Mets returned Warren to Syracuse earlier Thursday after he worked as the 27th man for Wednesday's twin bill, but he'll end up sticking around with the big club a bit longer to help make up for the loss of Paul Blackburn (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez (elbow) and Blade Tidwell. Warren owns a 4.18 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 32.1 innings in Triple-A but remains unscored upon through 3.1 frames with the Mets this year.