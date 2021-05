McKinney went 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and a walk in Game two of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

McKinney made his Mets debut Thursday after being traded from the Brewers earlier in the week. He went 0-for-2 with a walk in Game 1, but reached base safely twice in Game 2 and scored both times. The 26-year-old is batting .208 with a .631 OPS and three homers, six RBI and nine runs in 106 plate appearances.