Nimmo (ankle) will lead off and play center field Saturday against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nimmo has been out for eight days with a low-grade sprain in both his right ankle and his right knee, but he's been trending in the right direction. Assuming he gets through Saturday's game without issues, he should be ready for Opening Day.
