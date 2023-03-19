Nimmo (ankle/knee) told reporters Sunday that he believe he'll be ready for Opening Day, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nimmo said he was relieved to be diagnosed with sprains in his right knee and ankle, as it could have been worse. The outfielder jammed both while trying to break up a double play Friday in a Grapefruit League game, but imaging revealed no structural damage. The Mets won't take any risks in the early part of the season, but it does seem likely that Nimmo will be playing games in April for New York, even if he does open the season on the injured list.