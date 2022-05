Mets manager Buck Showalter said Nimmo (quadriceps) will start in center field and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Cardinals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Nimmo's availability for Wednesday's contest was iffy heading into the day after he exited the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with a bruised right quad. The Mets put Nimmo through a pregame workout to gauge his health, and the 29-year-old apparently passed all the necessary tests to guarantee his availability.