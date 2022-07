Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's 7-4 win over the Reds.

A caught stealing was the only real blemish on Nimmo's line, and his second-inning blast off Hunter Greene got the Mets on the board. The 29-year-old outfielder isn't getting on base quite as often as he did earlier in the year, but Nimmo is still slashing a robust .320/.340/.520 over his last 12 games with two of his six homers on the season, along with six RBI and seven runs.