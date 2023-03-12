Nimmo is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Nimmo will see his first game action of spring training Sunday, as the Mets held him back a bit to open camp despite being in good health. The 29-year-old finally stayed healthy in 2022 and played in a career-high 151 games, and he delivered a .274/.367/.433 slash line with 16 home runs, 64 RBI and 102 runs. New York rewarded him with an eight-year, $162 million contract in December, and he's locked in as the club's center fielder for the foreseeable future.