Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the A's.

The 29-year-old outfielder continues a late-season surge from the leadoff spot, crossing the plate in the third, fourth and eighth innings in a 13-4 rout. Nimmo has four multi-hit performances in his last seven starts, batting .393 (11-for-28) over that stretch with two steals, five RBI and nine runs scored, and he's now three runs shy of reaching 100 in a season for the first time in his career.