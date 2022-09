Nimmo exited Wednesday's game against the Brewers due to left quadriceps tightness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nimmo reached base on a single and stole a base in the top of the first inning Wednesday, but he was replaced defensively during the bottom half of the frame. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener in Oakland.