Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.
Nimmo has started August hot, with three games of three-plus hits in his last seven. During that span, he's hit .406 (13-for-32) with three doubles, though he's added just one RBI and four runs scored. The outfielder continues to hit leadoff regularly ahead of a lineup well reinforced at the trade deadline. Nimmo owns a .273/.356/.428 slash line with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, 66 runs scored, 21 doubles and five triples through 452 plate appearances.