Nimmo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and three RBI in an Opening Day win over the Marlins.

His third-inning sacrifice fly got the Mets on the board, and Nimmo then played hero in the seventh with a two-run double that broke open a 3-3 tie and put New York in the lead for good. The veteran outfielder has posted an OBP over .400 in three of the last five seasons and set career highs in 2022 with 30 doubles, 64 RBI and 102 runs, but it's his ability to stay healthy that will go the longest way toward determining whether he's able to build on last year's strong campaign.