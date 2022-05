Nimmo was removed from Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals after fouling a pitch off his foot, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The 29-year-old was 1-for-8 with a double across both games before fouling a pitch off his foot during the seventh inning of the nightcap, and he didn't take the field for the bottom of the frame. Nimmo should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.