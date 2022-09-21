Nimmo was removed in the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday's game against the Brewers with an apparent leg injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

In the top of the first inning, Nimmo reached on a single and then recorded a stolen base. He was out at his usual spot in center field to begin the bottom of the first inning, but after starter Taijuan Walker faced three hitters, Nimmo asked out of the contest while walking gingerly off the field. He may have tweaked something while recording the stolen base, which was his third in 11 games after he hadn't recorded a single steal through his first 131 contests of the season. Expect the Mets to provide an update on Nimmo's condition later Wednesday.