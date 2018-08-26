The Mets are expected to activate Nimmo (finger) from the 10-day disabled list prior to Monday's series opener against the Cubs, SNY.tv reports.

Nimmo started in center field Saturday in a rehab game for Triple-A Las Vegas, playing seven innings and finishing 1-for-3 with a stolen base. He's expected to rest Sunday before rejoining the Mets in Chicago a day later, at which point he should immediately slot back into the starting nine. Nimmo will have missed only the minimum amount of time due to the bruised left index finger, which he sustained when he was hit by a pitch on a check swing.