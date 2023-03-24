Nimmo (ankle/knee) is expected to return to the Mets' Grapefruit League lineup Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

This comes after Nimmo made five plate appearances, and even hit a triple, in a minor-league game Thursday in Mets camp. The 29-year-old outfielder suffered low-grade sprains to both his right ankle and right knee last week, but all current signs point to him being ready for Opening Day.