Nimmo (ankle/knee) put in a full workout Tuesday and hopes to rejoin the Mets' Grapefruit League lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo has been nursing low-grade right ankle and knee sprains since last Friday, but his ability to take part in hitting, fielding and running work at Mets camp Tuesday bodes well for his availability for Opening Day. He'll likely continue to take part in baseball activities for the next three days with the aim of gaining clearance for the Mets' final two Grapefruit League games Saturday and Sunday. If Nimmo checks out fine coming out of those games, he should be ready to handle an everyday role in center field while serving as the Mets' leadoff man.