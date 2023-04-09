site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Gets Sunday off
Nimmo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
With left-hander Braxton Garrett starting for Miami, Nimmo will take a seat on the bench for the finale of the three-game series. Tommy Pham is leading off and gets the start in center in his place.
